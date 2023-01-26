The Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Murcia has confirmed the sentence of two and a half years in prison that was imposed on a man for sexually abusing a minor under 12 years of age with whose family he shared a home . The resolution also contemplates a sentence of two years of probation and special disqualification from the exercise of a profession or trade related to minors for a period greater than two years to the prison sentence imposed.

The sentence, handed down at the time by the Court and now confirmed by the TSJ, also obliges the convicted person to compensate the victim in 5,000 euros, with whom he will not be able to approach or communicate for a period that exceeds the prison sentence by three years.

The convicted man maintains that the victim’s father devised the complaint to throw him out of the house on suspicion of an extramarital relationship with his wife



The defendant shared a home with the victim’s family, who had rented him a room a few months ago, in a municipality in the Region. The abuses, according to the sentence, occurred in the early afternoon of May 22, 2022, taking advantage of the fact that the man was alone in the house with the minor and her little brother. While the victim took a piece of fruit from the kitchen, the defendant approached her from behind, kissing her and touching her. He also asked her, according to the resolution, not to tell her parents anything about what happened.

This man was already sentenced at the end of 2021 by the Fifth Section of the Hearing, but he appealed the sentence before the TSJ. In his allegations, the defendant maintained that the testimony of the minor had been influenced by his father who was guided by the intention of expelling the defendant from the house on suspicion that he had an extramarital relationship with his wife. of the. The TSJ points out that the trial court did not appreciate a spurious motive in either the minor or her father and that the sentence confirms the “absence of evidence” on these alleged suspicions.