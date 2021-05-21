There is still a long way to go before dawn, but Luis Ángel González leaves his building to get to work. Things have gotten rough in recent weeks and he has had to ask his supervisors for permission to arrive a little later. It was barely six in the morning and he started the first trip in a taxi to get to the Tezonco station in Tláhuac. “No way, that’s how it is, one has to chambe [trabajar]”Acknowledges the 30-year-old cleaning worker.

He barely completed a year working in a building in the central Escandón neighborhood, where he works from eight in the morning to five in the afternoon. However, the collapse of the train at Olivos station on May 3 has changed his work dynamics. “Now I go two hours one way and sometimes up to three hours back,” says González, who prefers to get up almost at dawn so that he does not have long lines to transport himself.

MORE INFORMATION

Their efforts, however, are not always fruitful. As soon as he arrives at the closed station after the crash, González waits between 10 and 15 minutes to board one of the trucks that provide emergency service before the closure of the 20 stations that make up Line 12 of the metro. But the worst starts at eight in the morning. Gabriela Pérez, a bread and coffee vendor on the increasingly crowded Tláhuac avenue, assures that “at that time the lines are so long that you can’t see where it goes.”

Metro users wait to board a bus under the route of Line 12 in Tláhuac. Hector Guerrero

The also known as the golden line has lost its shine since the fatal landslide that left 26 dead and dozens injured. The railway that runs from the southeast to the southwest of Mexico City has been disabled and has forced more than 30 million users to look for new alternatives to reach their work centers. Around 500 units of the capital’s Passenger Transport Network are mobilized daily from five in the morning until twelve at night to provide the service. Despite the deployment, users claim that the units are insufficient.

This week, the mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced the installation of an exclusive lane for the use of an emerging service of Metrobús units on the elevated section of Line 12, which runs from Tláhuac to Atlalilco, where the underground section that goes to Mixcoac station begins. “The College of Engineers and the Mexican Institute of Transportation are carrying out a geomatic scan and a study with high frequency microwaves, which has the objective of reviewing the structure of the tunnel of the underground part of Line 12. The results will be ready next week and, if there is no problem, the underground section of Line 12, from Atlalilco to Mixcoac, may be opened ”, indicated the head of government of the capital.

Luis Ángel González has a slight hope that the arrival of the Metrobús will speed up his transfers. “You were used to the subway, there was a little more security and although you already know how the issue is in the area, you never know if one day an assailant is going to get on, maybe with the Metrobús that improves,” he says. .

For Gabiela Pérez, the coffee seller who has seen a decrease in her sales, everything that has happened around the accident at the Olivos station has a political overtone. “They are hanging on to the tragedy, but there is no solution for any of those affected,” he says from his post at the Tezonco station.

Sheinbaum has announced immediate financial support for the families of those who died in the subway accident as well as those who are still admitted or have already been discharged. The relatives of the deceased will receive 50,000 pesos for the expenses they are facing these days. Additionally, the Government of the capital announced the creation of 65 jobs for the relatives of the deceased victims.

Meanwhile, González has seriously considered the possibility of changing jobs, especially because of the nearly three hours it takes him to return home. Tired and often crammed into a truck full of workers, he has considered asking for a reassignment at the cleaning services company where he works. “I have had to see very full trucks where people, out of desperation, hang on the doors,” he says. Tomorrow will be another day, and as long as there is work and a livelihood, says the employee, the chances are always favorable.

Luis Ángel González, in a blue shirt and vest, travels on the bus to Mixcoac station, after a journey of more than an hour. Hector Guerrero

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country