The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, took custody of two alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ibrahim, including Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda. Has been presented in the court. The court has sent Shouvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to 5-day NCB custody till 9 September. However, the accused drug peddler Kaizan Ibrahim has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the court.

NCB and Shauvik’s lawyers argue in court

Earlier, the NCB team took Shauwik and Samuel into custody on Friday after lengthy questioning. Before being presented in court, on Saturday morning, the corona test was first conducted for all the accused, which has come negative. He was then produced in court. Advocate Satish Maneshinde pleaded on behalf of Shauvik in court.

In a two-and-a-half-hour debate, Satish Maneshinde opposed Shauwick’s remand. The NCB sought a 7-day remand from the court. NCB argued that they had drug chat. Money has been transacted. There are call records and this is the case. The accused have bought drugs, peddlers have sold drugs. They have confessed this to the inquiry. Many big names have been revealed. It is important to inquire about them in remand. While Satish Manashinde of Shouvik said that NCB does not have strong evidence therefore remand should not be granted. Lawyer Subodh Desai cross-examined Samuel Miranda on his behalf.

Zaid and Abdul sought bail

The arrested accused drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar have sought bail. Counsel for both have filed bail in Mumbai Sessions Court. Both have been sent by the court on remand to the NCB till 9 September. Zaid and Abdul have a direct connection with Shouvik and Samuel. In the inquiry so far, the same thing has come out that Shouvik and Samuel used to buy drugs from both of them.

Riya Chakraborty will be questioned on Sunday

The NCB team may call Riya for questioning on Sunday after drug chat surfaced and Riya Chakraborty found evidence of involvement in buying drugs. Riya Chakraborty will be called for questioning on the same basis on which Shouvik Chakraborty has been called. Riya Chakraborty can also be detained if an NCB hands some concrete evidence.

Rhea Chakraborty’s phone opened secret – Riya Chakraborty was involved in illegal drugs business?

Narcotics Control Bureau took action

Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Let me tell you that earlier Shouvik confessed before NCB that he used to buy drugs for his sister Riya. Shouvik also confessed that Riya used drugs and Riya’s credit card was used to buy drugs. At the same time, Samuel Miranda had admitted that he used to buy drugs for Sushant’s house.