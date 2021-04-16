Singer Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez have announced their separation after they had denied it a month ago, saying they were “better as friends”.

The two American stars said in a statement to the “Today” morning program on NBC, “We have realized that we are better friends and we hope to remain that.” Several American media outlets revealed on March 12 that Lopez and Rodriguez broke off their engagement.

The two quickly denied the news on the day, describing it as “inaccurate”, explaining that they were working “on some matters.” Lopez (51 years) had been sharing her life with Rodriguez (45 years) since the beginning of 2017,

And they announced their engagement two years later. They were to marry in the summer of 2020, but the wedding was postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and last August they bought together a house valued at $ 32.5 million on the man-made island of Star Island in Miami.

“We will continue to work together and support each other in our projects and affairs,” the two stars told the “Today” program on Thursday. The former New York Yankees star and the American singer hailing from New York have invested together in more than one project, most notably in the “Gully” company that specializes in nutritional supplements.

Jennifer Lopez has a son and twin daughter, thirteen with her ex-husband, from 2004 to 2014, singer Marc Anthony. Rodriguez is the father of two daughters, one of whom is 12 and 16, with his ex-wife between 2002 and 2008, Cynthia Scortes.

“We wish the best for ourselves and our children,” the two former fiancees said. They added, “Thank you to all those who expressed their support and sympathy for us.”