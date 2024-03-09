The Russian Armed Forces destroyed two Patriot air defense systems with Iskander near Pokrovsky in the DPR

Russian artillerymen destroyed two American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a missile strike from the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system. RIA Novosti reports this with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies.

It is noted that two air defense systems were hit in the Pokrovsky area of ​​the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), initially it became known that the attack hit the S-300 air defense system.

The agency's interlocutor clarified that an analysis of the video of objective control was carried out, thanks to which it was established that in the footage not only the S-300, as previously stated, two of the three destroyed vehicles turned out to be Patriot complexes.

Earlier, Telegram channels of military correspondents reported that it was the American Patriot missile system that could have been destroyed near Pokrovsk by a strike from the Iskander missile system.

It was noted that in appearance the equipment is more reminiscent of MIM-104 Patriot launchers. This is indicated by the use of appropriate semi-trailers.

The Ministry of Defense initially reported the defeat of the S-300 in the Pokrovsk area

Ministry of Defense in the report for March 9 reportedthat an S-300 air defense system was destroyed in the Pokrovsk region of the DPR.

Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groupings of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed: the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the area of ​​​​the village of Pokrovsk, Donetsk People's Republic Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

The department also showed footage of the destruction of air defense systems from the Iskander-M OTRK. They added that Russian artillerymen hit ammunition depots of the 43rd artillery, 3rd assault, 47th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a drone control center in the Stepovoy area in the Zaporozhye region, as well as personnel and military equipment.

Patriot's defeat unofficially confirmed in Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have not yet confirmed the defeat of the air defense systems, but a number of experts have spoken out about what happened.

Ukrainian military communications specialist Sergei Beskrestnov (Sergei Flash) in Telegram– channel speculated on the reasons why a rare foreign air defense system ended up in the fire zone.

According to him, guided aerial bombs (CAB) pose a particular problem. The Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot fight them, but they have the ability to hit their carriers, the maneuver of which is based on dropping ammunition and leaving the affected area of ​​the Buk and S-300 complexes.

In the absence of F16 aircraft, the only way is to use Patriot; the mobile system moves at some distance from the line of combat contact and counters fighters that drop bombs, Sergei Flash clarified.

He added that there are few such roaming complexes, so for the Russian military it is very easy to eliminate the problem; it is necessary to find and destroy them.

And here the GRU and, probably, traitors get involved. Because it is impossible to “accidentally” spot a Patriot 50 kilometers from the front with a UAV. And in general, such movements take place taking into account all possible security measures Sergey Flash Ukrainian military communications specialist

In Germany, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were criticized after the destruction of two Patriot air defense systems

German journalist Julian Repke criticized the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the destruction of two Patriot air defense systems.

According to him, the military placed the installations too close to the front line and gave Russian artillerymen time to hit them.

Ukraine has placed two Patriot launchers less than 40 kilometers from the front line, less than 10 meters apart. There are no words Julian Repke German journalist

Earlier, military expert Drago Bosnik said that the Russian armed forces do not cease to debunk the myth of invincible NATO weapons, destroying hundreds of the latest models of equipment and weapons in Ukraine.

In February, a representative of the command of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ignat, said that the country still lacks air defense systems, despite Western promises to supply more such systems.

In turn, British military expert Alexander Mercouris noted that the Russian military is systematically and consistently destroying air defense systems in Ukraine. According to him, recently the Patriot and NASAMS systems have come under artillery attacks because they are too close to the line of combat contact.