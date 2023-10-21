NFollowing the release of two hostages held by the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomatic efforts to end the violence in the Middle East are in full swing. While Egypt wants to pave the way for this with a “summit for peace” on Saturday, Israel is staying away from the meeting of numerous heads of state and government in the Middle East region and is letting its own military continue to prepare a possible ground offensive against Hamas. Meanwhile, the situation for the hundreds of thousands of refugees in the south of the sealed-off Gaza Strip is becoming increasingly unbearable. Aid supplies for them continue to be stuck in Egypt.

Photos and video show hostage release

Two weeks after the start of the war, Hamas released two American hostages, Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli responsible for the abductees and missing persons, Brigadier General Gal Hirsch, received the two at the border of the Gaza Strip. In one photo they can be seen hand in hand with deer, accompanied by soldiers. Hamas also released a video of the hostage handover.

Israel: Hamas is a murderous terrorist organization

Israel’s military wrote on Telegram on Saturday about the release of the two US hostages: “Hamas presents itself to the world as if it returned the women it took hostage for humanitarian reasons, when in reality Hamas has a murderous one “It is a terrorist organization that is currently holding infants, children, women and the elderly hostage in the Gaza Strip and continues to commit crimes against humanity.”

Hamas’s military wing had previously announced the release of the two US citizens as a “response to Qatar’s efforts.” After the devastating terrorist attacks by Hamas, Israel wants to eliminate the military capabilities and rule of the Islamist organization. More than 1,400 people fell victim to Hamas attacks in Israel. At least 203 people, including several Germans, were also kidnapped.







International Middle East Summit in Cairo

Egypt is hosting a Middle East summit in the capital Cairo on Saturday because of the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is taking part in the “Cairo Summit for Peace” on behalf of the federal government. Also Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, EU Council President Charles Michel and others Foreign ministers from several EU states are expected to attend the meeting. A draft of a joint declaration by the summit participants was negotiated in advance.

Baerbock said the meeting was about the question of “how to prevent a conflagration” and avert a humanitarian catastrophe. Despite the very different views on the Middle East conflict, it must be made clear “that terrorism does not benefit anyone in this region “.