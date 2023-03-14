Two North American coaches will share their experiences this Tuesday, at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, in a clinic with the participation of the Under-17 Millionaires team.

The visit of the two experts, brought by the United States Embassy in Colombia, is part of the activities that commemorate Women’s Month and is an opportunity to reflect on women’s rights, leadership, and the role of women. inside and outside the soccer fields.

The two coaches who will be in Bogotá this Tuesday are Christina Murillo and Jennifer Williams. The first is a director of Chicago Fire FC and oversees the Under-13 and Under-15 age groups, as well as being an Olympic development coach.

Murillo supports the Chicago community in his role through fundraising and outreach efforts that help create more opportunities. He previously signed with the Chicago Red Stars in 2018 and in 2017 he competed in the Champions League with Gintra Universitetas, reaching the round of 16.

He represented the Mexican Soccer Team from 2009 to 2018 and participated in the World Cup in the Under-17 and Under-20 and Senior Level categories, receiving 46 caps with the senior team. Furthermore, she was one of the first women to be part of the Fifa video game in 2015.

At the University of Michigan, she competed with the team from 2011 to 2015 while taking the 2014 season off to train and compete in the 2015 Fifa Women’s World Cup. She captained the University of Michigan and made the Big Ten Team of the Tournament in her last year.

Murillo currently holds the record for most assists in a game at her university and was the first student athlete from Michigan to participate in a FIFA World Cup.

The resume of Jennifer Ruiz Williams

Jennifer Ruiz Williams is the current head coach at UNLV in Las Vegas, NV and holds an ‘A’ soccer license from the United States. Before coaching, she competed in the NWSL with Reign FC.

From the age of 19 to 33, Ruiz Williams played with the Mexican National Team. He competed in the 2015 World Cup, won three medals at the Pan American Games, qualified for the Olympic Games, and played in several other international games and tournaments.

Ruiz Williams also spent time with CBS Sports as a television analyst. She is a Teach for America alumnus with an MA from Loyola Marymount and a BA from UNLV, where she played at the collegiate level.

The clinic with the two trainers of Mexican origin will also have the presence of the US Chargé d’Affaires in Colombia, Francisco L. Palmieri.

SPORTS

With information from the press office

More sports news