Two American and Saudi ships arrived in the Kingdom on Monday, carrying about 500 civilians of several nationalities from Sudan, which has been witnessing battles for more than two weeks, according to Saudi sources.

Saudi Arabia, and other countries across the kingdom, have organized evacuations of thousands of civilians and diplomats since the outbreak of conflict in Sudan on April 15.

And the Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel reported the arrival of “an American ship carrying 308 people from 12 countries on board who were evacuated from Sudan.”

Two officials familiar with the operation said there were 105 Americans on board the ship, along with more than 100 Sudanese and others from 15 other countries.

For its part, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement the arrival of 171 people aboard the “Abha” ship to Jeddah also on Monday, including 41 Saudis and citizens of other countries, including the United States and Britain.

Since Friday, the United States has organized three land convoys to Port Sudan on the Red Sea (850 km east of Khartoum), and the third convoy arrived on Monday, according to what the deputy spokesman for the US State Department, Vedant Patil, told reporters.

About a thousand American citizens were able to leave Sudan with the facilitation of their country’s government, according to what the US State Department announced on Sunday.

As of Sunday, Saudi Arabia has evacuated more than 5,000 people from Sudan, including 184 Saudis and other nationalities of 100 nationalities, according to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.