The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, resists but not at any price. The election of the center-right Rodrigo Pacheco as the new president of the Senate, and that of the right-wing Arthur Lira in the Chamber of Deputies, shows how the president has left behind his promises not to participate in the trade of seats. With this new strategy, he avoids a political trial against him.

Jair Bolsonaro breathes. This Monday, Rodrigo Pacheco, from the center-right Democrats party, was elected president of the Senate, after getting 57 votes out of 78, defeating the also center-right Simone Tebet, from the Brazilian Democratic Movement.

In his speech, Pacheco spoke of a commitment to “democratic values” to create a “just and free society,” he also called for conciliation, stating that “there are no more divisions.” In addition, he promised a balance between fiscal restrictions and socially serving the most vulnerable.

Later, in the Chamber of Deputies, it was Arthur Lira, of the right-wing Progressive Party, who was elected president of the legislative body. He did it with the support of 302 legislators, a high difference with his closest rival, which barely managed 145.

Lira, who asked for a minute of silence to honor the memory of those killed by Covid-19, promised to be independent and promote emergency measures for people affected by the pandemic.

Bolsonaro had supported Pacheco and Lira, who belong to the group of parties known as “Gran Centro”, which are more famous for their ability to negotiate seats than for a strong ideology, so it is unlikely that they will accept any demand of impeachment.

– With a paper certificate, or elected Federal Senate or Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (57 votes out of 81 possible) to preside over Casa no biênio 2021/22 pic.twitter.com/ct8ZE5xmpE – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) February 1, 2021

An alliance of “old politics” to avoid impeachment

The far-right leader came to power with anti-corruption promises. However, mid-term he has retracted his promises never to make a pact with anyone from the “centrón”.

This victory will allow him to create a solid pro-government base and carry out his agenda in Congress. However, it will not be for free. The centrists have drawn power from the weakness of Bolsonaro, who wants to avoid impeachment when only a third of the population approves his mandate and faces various protests against him.

A group of protesters participate in a performance of protests against Bolsonaro’s management of Covid-19. © Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

“That relative weakness has boosted the traditional bargaining power of the centrist group of legislators,” says Márcio Coimbra, coordinator of graduate studies in institutional and government relations at Mackenzie Presbyterian University in Sao Paulo.

In this way, Bolsonaro could begin to fall into the kind of politics that he promised to avoid in his presidential candidacy. This Monday it emerged that his Administration paid more than $ 92 million for special projects to individual legislators. Something common in previous legislatures, when these votes came in both Houses.

The Chamber of Deputies, the ace up Bolsonaro’s sleeve

With the victory of an ally of Bolsonaro in the Lower House, where the viability of political trials is decided, the far-right leader would be able to avoid an ‘impeachment’. In fact, the current president, Rodrigo Maia, has received 57 petitions to initiate an impeachment against the Brazilian president, which he has dismissed.

However, the support will not be free: sources close to Bolsonaro affirm that from the centrism they have plans to occupy Ministries such as Health, Mining and Regional Development.

Arthur Lira, of the Progressive Party, is the candidate, supported by Bolsonaro, to preside over the Chamber of Deputies. © Bruno Kelly / Reuters

“Lira’s victory will give the impression of an alliance, of the strength of the relationship with Congress with Bolsonaro,” said Thiago de Aragao, director of the strategy area of ​​the political risk consultancy Arko Advice. However, it will be an alliance that will make Bolsonaro constantly depend on its support: “it will require negotiation every day and agreements on all the issues to be voted on,” says the expert.

Bolsonaro’s management will not be forgotten

The far-right leader, although he maintains the base of his electorate, has seen his rejection increase in January with the arrival of the deadly second wave of Covid-19 in the country and due to the delay in the start of vaccination in Brazilian territory.

“Bolsonaro has won, but it is not clear if he will get unconditional support (…) He does not have a coalition in Congress and that is why he is so active in these elections. However, he can still lose control if he has a problem with spending or if the reorganization of his cabinet doesn’t work. The president will need the support of these center-right parties, “says Beatriz Rey, political scientist at the Center for Latin American and Latino Studies at American University in Washington.

Rey affirms that these victories will not erase his management. A government that has systematically minimized the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to relativize them, even though the country already has more than 225,000 deaths.

With AP, EFE and Reuters