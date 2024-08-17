Ciudad Juárez— The District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone obtained a criminal prosecution order against the detainees Francisco Isaí MC and Daniel Isaías GR, who appear as probable perpetrators of the crime of aggravated robbery, committed in the Papigochi neighborhood of this city.

Based on the ministerial evidence, the events of which they are accused took place on July 25, when they allegedly entered the establishment located on Lucero and Ramón Rayón streets, where they used a knife to subdue three women and a man, demanding their valuables and the keys to a Ford vehicle, F-150 XLT line, 2014 model, in which they fled.

Investigative Police from the AEI served them with an arrest warrant and they were placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor in charge of the criminal case.

This social representation presented the necessary evidence to the Control Judge, who imposed the precautionary measure of preventive detention, setting a period of three months for the closure of the investigations.