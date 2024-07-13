Juarez City.- Two people were arrested by members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat for their alleged participation in crimes against health, in the form of drug dealing, the agency reported.

José de la Luz TR, 69 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Salvarcar and Puerto Arista streets, in the El Papalote neighborhood, in possession of a package containing crystal, weighing approximately 13.9 grams.

Marco C., 40 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Circuito Interior Norte and Independencia Boulevard, in the Parque Industrial Salvarcar neighborhood, after a plastic wrapper with glass, weighing approximately 15.2 grams, was seized from him.

After reading their rights, they were placed at the disposal of the corresponding authority for their alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crime.

