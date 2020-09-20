Sopore Police of Jammu and Kashmir has arrested 2 terrorists. Grenades, bullet proof jackets and weapons have been recovered from their possession. These terrorists were in the process of attacking different areas of Kashmir. After interrogation, some other places were also raided but no success was found. These two terrorists have been identified as Zahid Farooq and Sharif-u-Din Ahmar.The Sopore police, along with the CRPF, arrested two militants of the al-Badr terrorist organization Zahid Farooq and Sharif-u-Din Ahmar. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them. Further investigation is being done by registering the case there. In the initial inquiries, these donors have confirmed their relationship with al-Badr.

Tense atmosphere in sopore

On September 15, a special operation group of Jammu and Kashmir Police raided a house in Siddki Colony in Sopore of Baramulla district in North Kashmir. In which Irfan Ahmed Dar lived with his family. The police had alleged that Irfan was an overground worker of terrorists. The police took him to Tujjar Sharif, where he escaped by dodging. Later, his body was found. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the entire case.