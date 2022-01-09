EP Sunday, 9 January 2022, 11:49



The Emergency Health Services had to attend this Sunday to two people who were affected by smoke inhalation in the fire in the kitchen of their home located in Aljucer, in the municipality of Murcia.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received a call, at 10.19 am, reporting the fire in a kitchen in a house located on the Salabosque lane, at number 110.

The scene of the fire was attended by members of the local Murcia Police and firefighters from the Fire Fighting Service (SEIS) of the Murcia City Council. The agents requested the assistance of health workers to attend to two occupants of the house affected by smoke inhalation.

The Medical Coordinator of the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061 mobilized an ambulance from the Primary Care Emergency Service. A light urban pumper truck participated in the extinction work.