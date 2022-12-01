Two men aged 84 and 51 were affected by smoke inhalation in a fire declared in a two-story building on Carros de Alcantarilla street.

The Murcia Region 112 Coordination and Emergency Center received the first of several calls at 9:39 p.m. warning of the fire. Firefighters from the Consortium for Fire Fighting and Rescue of the Region of Murcia (CEIS), the National Police, the Local Sewer Police, a rapid intervention vehicle and a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency and Emergency Management, who had to care for two men aged 84 and 51 affected by smoke inhalation.

Finally, the fire was extinguished at 10:21 p.m. and all the troops withdrew to their base.