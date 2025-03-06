Two wasted advantages, anger for not knowing how to maintain them and the feeling that in Guimarares a battle of equal to equal will be lived. This way Betis of his first confrontation with Vitoria in this double crossing that is played … 180 minutes and that leaves the Verdiblancos as they entered but without having used not only those efforts to put in front but the Villamarín factor, which encouraged from beginning to end competing with the remarkable presence of the visiting fans. Everything happened after the break. Bakambu put the 1-0 with opportunism, an error in the front generated the 1-1, a great play ended in the 2-1 of ISCO and a minute later the final draw arrived. A lot of work to mark, little time of enjoyment. Betis lived a European night that stays halfway leaving everything to do next week in Portugal.

The Vitoria demonstrated the reasons why he finished second in the league phase of the Conference, a serious and competitive team. He is not a simple rival. Betis verified it and although it had phases of much domain and arrivals, it did not know how to stop so much mobility. Bakambu also had a shot to the post and there were more chances to regret, like another of Congolese itself by throwing. Dabanovic, the referee, also had his share of prominence with a disconcerting performance, to say something.

Betis waited more about himself on one night but will have to look for life in Guimaraes to confirm that he wants to go far at the conference. Overcoming rivals this is its obligation if the goal is Breslavia. The Vitoria is not a small thing and those of Pellegrini must be more than they showed today to move around.

When Massivemusic’s anthem sounds, a boParrón has just fallen and will come more. It is going to be a last game for water but the mood was high. Many Portuguese in the stands that forced Villamarín to react, beyond their own impulse. Antony asks the sky, on his knees, the best fortune in this game. It would seem to be crying out for the rain, but no. The players applaud each other, motivating themselves. It is a special day. The Vitoria is gladly with the ball, pointing a mobility that will be its seal. Betis also wants the ball but, as usual, it is difficult for him to take temperature. The one who begins with desperate attitude is Dabanovic, the collegiate. In Europe it always happens the same. Let’s see how Montenegrino on duty is. In Spain we all know each other. Well, this is permissive in its own way. He forgot the cards in the costumes and his criteria is unusual. Robing ball must mean missing in your country.

Isco multiplies by giving solutions to his companions because each ball has its achique. It is a guerrilla war. The Vitoria has very open extremes that force the Betic sides to be too aware of them, there are the Lusos lanes to generate a superiority that reminds that of the Celtic de Posttecoglou in 2022, which generated surprise until those of Pellegrini caught the trick. The first Betic door shot is from Cardoso, lazy. Jesus makes a link of his to say he is here. If Bakambu had controlled well … Natan marked in the game after a corner when Altimira arrived just behind but enabled. The goal is canceled not without emotion of the VAR and with the stadium squeezing.

This phase is of Betic Domain but there is also a visiting scare because I pooked crazy to Perraud. The Frenchman remakes with a good center to Bakambu that remaked with a centered head and clears Varela to the Courtois, with one hand down and reflexes. Isco despairs with the referee, who does not see that Vitoria players want to tear off the shirt as a sign of admiration but that is missing. Bartra has to leave his area a lot seeking to compensate for the superiority of which Vitoria enjoyed with its interiors, with Altimira and Cardoso looking higher or running behind the dorsals. Jesus leads a backlash that ends in the hands of the goalkeeper and Antony tries his shot but drains. The break has the intact score, the people already wet the Betics making cabals about what solution there is for this challenge that proposes a good team like El Vitoria, that there is no longer as much joy as when in the draw it drunk Chelsea. It will not be easy.

Isco and Antony hug each other as soon as he jumps to the grass to start the second part. And they were going to hug again three minutes later with a play in which Perraud centers strong and ends up riveting the ball from Bakambu nearly to put the 1-0. «Give him, give him Betis Alé. Come on, football ». But the joy lasts little, the Betics protest that the ball had come out for the band that Dabanovic does not appreciate and the play continues so that Joao Mendes shoots from the front and roars Fran Vieite. After reviewing the VAR, 1-1 is caught and set in the electronic.

Aitor sees the first yellow of the game. Betic ends begin to know the rival sides, even with the body. The stand is a dialogue between the almost 2,000 Portuguese in black and the Verdiblanca animation. The duel is based on unfinished threats, without clarity anywhere. A center to the second stick of Perraud almost leaves the goal of the year. The low spectacular Isco and puts it to Bakambu, who finishes from heel and with Varela beaten the ball gives in the post. He returns to the Congolese, that the star in the goalkeeper’s body and ends in corner. Betis steps on one more march. Natan wins duels behind and Isco moves everything up. Antony falls into the area and protests rise. Fornals is going to enter Altimira. Dabanovic forgives one yellow to the Vitoria. Perraud enters alone and drains after Fornals after the filigree of Jesus. Betis deserves the goal.

The goal’s play is repeated with a visiting shot from the front with all the depressed Bético defense and that angry the staff, who warns of that repeated error. It must give another march to the Betis party. Fernando advises Pellegrini. It is 70. Fornals is a few more advanced steps than Isco, which tries to flight to ball out. The game is long, it has not just been defined now. A combination between Bakambu and Antony remains at the last central by very little. Betis notices physical wear but gives him for a direct and spectacular braided play. Bartra exit with wall with Johnny. The Catalan throws Aitor in the race and he puts a magnificent pass back, an academic of extreme, so that Isco arrives from behind and puts the 2-1 satin and measured. Madness in Villamarín.

The next play is a great Isco pass and great control of Bakambu with his chest to go out in the race and shoot something when he had the ball to shoot. The Congolese does not explain it. But Villamarín encourages him when it is replaced by Chimy Ávila. But the advantage lasts a sigh to the Betics. Oliveira is stirred in the area and firing adjusted so that Vieites is insufficiently stretched. The 2-2 is a jug of tremendous cold water. Betis thinks of 180 minutes of the tie and does nothing crazy. The Vitoria enjoys playing and threatens even shooting from afar seeing that Vieites does not have its day once again, that there is debate there again. The party is diluted without the Verdiblancos having a truth presence in the rival area, knocked out by the unexpected draw and turning to the head for wasting two advantages. The duel ended like this, leaving everything for the return and with a feeling of disappointment for missing the two advantages he had.