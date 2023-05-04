During the shelling of the Budyonnovsky district of Donetsk, three people were injured, including a child. On Thursday, May 4, said the mayor of the city Alexei Kulemzin.

“A man born in 1988, a woman born in 1990 and a boy born in 2017 were injured as a result of the night shelling of the Budyonnovsky district,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On May 2, it became known about the death of a man as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk.

On the same day, the Ukrainian military shelled Donetsk from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), firing 10 rockets at the Kievsky district of the city.

On the evening of May 1, the armed formations of Ukraine launched three artillery strikes in different areas of Donetsk in 20 minutes. In total, the nationalists fired 13 shells with a caliber of 155 mm.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.