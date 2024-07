Gladkov: Three people, including a child, were injured in shelling of the Belgorod region

Two adults and one child were injured in the shelling of the Belgorod region by Ukrainian troops. This reported regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on his Telegram channel.

He specified that as a result of the drone attack in the village of Politodelsky, an 11-year-old boy was injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he received the necessary medical care, after which he was sent home.

In addition, in the village of Ilek-Penkovka, a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on a car, injuring a man and a woman. The man received a mine-explosive injury and concussion, he is currently in the hospital. His wife, who was also injured, refused hospitalization.

Earlier, Gladkov reported that a resident of a Belgorod village did not survive shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).