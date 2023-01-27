Three people, one of them a child, were injured this Friday morning when two vehicles collided while traveling on the RM-553 highway (Blanca-Estación de Blanca), next to the San Roque industrial estate, in the municipality of Blanca .

An automatic call (e-call) from one of the damaged vehicles alerted the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia. Minutes later, a person also notified the Emergencies that two vehicles had suffered a frontal collision and there were injuries inside the cars.

A Civil Guard patrol, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium and ambulances with health personnel from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management went to the scene.

The injured were able to get out of the accident vehicles by their own means, so the firefighters proceeded to secure the area. The toilets treated three people: father and son, men aged 43 and 10, respectively, who were traveling in a car, and the driver of the other car, an 83-year-old man. After being stabilized, they were transferred to the Lorenzo Guirao de Cieza hospital with injuries that apparently were not serious.