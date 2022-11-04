On the night of Day of the Dead, two teenagers aged 15 and 16 were shot to death while they were riding a motorcycle, in the streets of the Ejército de Agua Prieta neighborhood, belonging to the Iztapalapa mayor’s office in Mexico City.

According to the first reports, while the victims were moving along Fuerte de Loreto avenue, almost at the corner of Batalla 5 de Mayo street, when were intercepted by armed subjects who were traveling in a vehicle.

In this area, the aggressors shot at minors at least eight times. After receiving the bullets, one of the teenagers fell to the ground and lost his life almost immediately, while the second, who apparently tried to escape, was killed about 25 meters later.

Due to these facts there is a detainee and personnel from the CDMX Attorney General’s Office initiated the corresponding investigations.

We recommend you read:

The events occurred around 9:00 p.m. on November 2, so there were families and children in disguise on the streets, who took cover so as not to be hit by the bullets.

Another murder was recorded minutes after midnight. This is a man of approximately 45 years of age, who was also gunned down when he was riding on a blue scooter, on Clave street, almost on the corner with Circuito Interior, Atlampa neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office. No arrests have yet been made in this attack.

According to data from the Prosecutor’s Office, 40.08% of the crimes that were recorded during the first 31 days of 2022 were perpetrated in the Cuauhtémoc, Iztapalapa and Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s offices.