Two activists poured cans of soup this Sunday on 'La Gioconda' (16th century), Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece exhibited in the Louvre, whose original canvas has been protected by glass since 2005.

The two women, who are part of a group called Riposte Alimentaire (Food Response) in favor of sustainable food, threw the orange soup and went under the barriers surrounding the painting while loudly shouting their demands.

“What is the most important? Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food? “Our agricultural system is sick,” one of the activists shouted.

The group Riposte Alimentaire has attributed this protest to its account on the social network Sustainable”.

'La Gioconda', considered the most famous canvas in the world and also known as the Mona Lisa, was recently the subject of another act of protest when a cake was thrown at it in May 2022. This Sunday's action in Paris also comes after other attacks in recent months by climate activists against famous paintings around the world, such as 'The Sunflowers' by Van Gogh or 'The Majas' by Goya.

