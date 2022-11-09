EP Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 10:03



Two climate change advocacy activists have painted and glued pictures of Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s soup cans at the National Gallery of Australia (NGA).

Specifically, members of the organization ‘Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies’ have taken responsibility for the vandalism, which they have used to send a message to the Australian Government to stop supporting the oil, gas and coal industries, according to informed the Australian network ABC.

The images published by the activists show several blue doodles on the work, called ‘Campbell’s Soup I’, although it is protected by a glass frame that has prevented it from being damaged.

“Australia needs to step up (the fight), we cannot cut CO2 while we continue to approve new coal and gas,” the activist group said in a message on its Twitter account.

This protest is added to others that have occurred in recent weeks, such as that of two environmentalists from Just Oil who threw tomato soup at Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’, exhibited at the National Gallery in London, or those who hit to the frames of the paintings of ‘Las Majas’ by Goya in the Prado Museum in Madrid.