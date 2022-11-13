Two activists who claim to be militants of the Futuro Vegetal organization “dipped” this Sunday with a liquid that simulated “petroleum” the display case of a replica of a pharaonic mummy in the Egyptian Museum of Barcelona. The authors of this attack have argued that the action is part of the protests for the climate emergency. The two individuals have also sprayed the wall with “fake blood” staining other showcases and photographs and have unfurled a banner with the message: “COPCA COLA +2.5º”, in reference to the COP27 summit held in Egypt and Coca-Cola, sponsoring the conference.

After throwing liquids, both activists have glued themselves to a showcase. “These days the COP is being held in Egypt. We have to act now. Politicians are not going to get us out of this situation and this climate emergency”, says one of the protagonists of this action in the video posted by BTB.

The events took place shortly before 1:00 p.m. this Sunday and after the action, those responsible for the museum have contacted the Mossos d’Esquadra. When the agents arrived at the museum, they verified that not only the two activists who were hooked were necessary to carry out the action, but also two others who recorded the images. The agents have identified the four and have asked the curator of the space to prove the damage caused during the protest.

A spokesman for the Egyptian Museum explained that although they have reinforced security as a result of other similar incidents that have occurred in recent weeks in different cities around the world, “they knew very well what they were doing, everything has gone very fast and they have ended up spilling a liquid on one of the showcases with a mummy and on the wall”.

After 1:30 p.m., the museum curator has assessed the damage and has already warned the agents that they are of little consideration. Those responsible for the museum will denounce in the next few hours the activists who, after being identified, have been able to leave the building while waiting to be summoned to the police station or in court.

On November 5, two activists from the same group glued their hands to the frames of paintings the naked maja and of the maja dressed by Francisco de Goya exhibited in the Prado National Museum, in Madrid. On the wall where these paintings are hung, specifically in the space that separates them, they have written the message “+1.5º” to “warn about the rise in global temperature that will cause an unstable climate and serious consequences throughout the planet”

