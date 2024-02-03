Two actors who became famous almost at the same time and who stood out individually in the action genre during the 1980s rejected a film for a singular request. This requirement was that they were going to play police officers, but that they had to dress up as women in order to investigate a case, in the same style as 'And where are the blondes?'the classic film by the Wayans brothers.

However, despite being two of the biggest figures when it comes to action films, they never worked together at the highest points of their respective careers, and even, as they confessed, they didn't get along well. Fortunately, several years later, they managed to smooth things over and created a relationship of mutual respect, which led them to participate in new projects together. Do you already know who they are?

YOU CAN SEE: Sylvester Stallone mourns the death of Carl Weathers: “Today is an incredibly sad day for me”

Which actors refused to dress as women in movies?

As revealed in an interview Ain't It Cool News, Sylvester Stallone He was one of those involved in said project, but because the idea was not attractive to him, he had to reject it. However, he was not the only one who received this proposal, since the other actor involved was Arnold Schwarzeneggerwhich also declined the proposal.

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were the actors who refused to dress as women. Photo: LR/AFP composition

“The film was about a pair of undercover cops who had to enter the world of femme fatales (dressing up in wigs and dresses) to expose a serial killer. Can you imagine the two of us trying to pass ourselves off as even semi-attractive women? “You'd be better off drawing a face on the south end of a bulldog heading north,” Stallone revealed.

YOU CAN SEE: Carl Weathers: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Adam Sandler speak out after the actor's death

And, although the name of said film is unknown, which apparently never saw the light of day, its story is very similar to that of 'And where are the blondes', a 2004 film starring Marlon and Shawn Wayans. Likewise, this proposal must have taken place in the second half of the 1980s or early 1990s, since, in 1994, Schwarzenegger starred in 'Junior', a film in which he dresses as a woman (and in which, Furthermore, he plays a pregnant man).

What movies did Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger work on together?

Despite being two very important names in action cinema, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger They did not work together at the best moment of their careers. However, there were proposals, one was the one already mentioned and another, as mentioned in the same interview, was to work with the late American filmmaker, John Hughes.

YOU CAN SEE: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, stars of 'Twins', reunite after 35 years

“That project was about a pair of neighbors who were determined to destroy each other with their daily back-and-forth vendettas. It was based on an incident that actually happened with me and a neighbor named Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers. That didn't work,” revealed the actor, who is currently 77 years old.

Stallone and Schwarzenegger did not like each other at the beginning of their careers, something that changed over the years. Photo: AFP

But, although a rivalry did not allow them to join their paths in acting, years later the meeting could take place, since, in 2010, they were part of the cast of 'The indestructibles'as well as in its next two sequels 'The Expendables 2' (2012) and 'The Expendables 3' (2014). Likewise, they also acted together in 'Escape plan' (2013), a film that had a sequel, but in which only Stallone participated.

#action #actors #refused #police #officers #dressed #women #movie