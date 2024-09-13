London police reported This Friday two men were charged with stealing the famous painting “Girl with Balloon”, by street artist Banksy, from a London gallery.

The defendants were identified as Larry Fraser and James Love.

Law enforcement launched an investigation after the assault was reported at a gallery on New Cavendish Street, in central London (whose name was not revealed).

The theft of this work, which It depicts a girl reaching out her hand towards a red heart-shaped balloon, It occurred on Sunday “around 11:00 p.m.,” according to the police statement.

The work, the only one stolen that night, “was found and will be returned to the gallery,” police said.

Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, were arrested and charged with “burglary in a non-residential building” and appeared before a court in south London on Thursday. The judge, however, He released them on bail ahead of their next appearance on October 9.

Banksy, whose identity is a mystery, generates a lot of media attention every time he leaves a drawing.

Last August, the graffiti artist unveiled nine works of art depicting a series of animals in different neighbourhoods of the British capital.

The last of that series was a gorilla drawn on a blind at London Zoo, after painting a goat, two elephants, three monkeys, pelicans, piranhas, a cat, a wolf and a rhinoceros on different streets.