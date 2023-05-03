The ICR put on the wanted list two citizens involved in the terrorist attacks in Berdyansk in the fall of 2022

Investigators have identified two citizens involved in the terrorist attacks against the security forces and officials of Berdyansk, committed in the fall of 2022. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

They were charged in absentia under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Act of Terrorism”). They are hiding outside of Russia, in connection with which they were put on the wanted list. The court issued an arrest warrant in absentia.

According to the ICR, the two defendants directed the actions of the three arrested perpetrators of terrorist attacks against law enforcement and government officials. The attacks were carried out in Berdyansk from August to October 2022.

On February 9, it was reported that in the Zaporozhye region, Russian security forces detained a group of saboteurs suspected of involvement in five terrorist attacks on the territory of Berdyansk. In the house of one of them, Aleksey Makarenko, a cache was found in which grenades, ammunition, and an AK-74 Kalashnikov assault rifle were stored. He, as investigators believe, gave other saboteurs a tip to carry out explosions. The coordinator and de facto leader of the group was a member of the internal affairs of Berdyansk, who currently serves in the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

Among the victims is a former traffic police officer who later served as the commandant of the city, who, despite being injured after the explosion, was able to survive. The group is also involved in the murder of the deputy head of the city mayor for housing and communal services, Oleg Boyko, and his wife, who was involved in holding a referendum. Pavel Ischuk, the first deputy head of the administration for communications, also became their victim.