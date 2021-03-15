Azhenedt Sanabria brings flowers to the Capitol to honor the agent killed in the assault, on January 8, 2021. JOE RAEDLE / AFP

The United States Department of Justice has charged two men on Monday for the assault on the Capitol police agent, Brian D. Sicknick, who was injured in the revolt in the federal building on January 6 and died hours later. Julian Elie Khater, 32, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, were arrested Sunday and are expected to appear in federal court. According to court documents cited by The Washington Post, Khater and Tanios attacked the agent with an unknown chemical spray, but forensics have not yet concluded Sicknick’s cause of death.

Pennsylvania resident Khater and West Virginia resident Tanios face nine charges, including assaulting three Capitol police officers – Sicknick, another Capitol officer and a Washington police officer – “with a deadly weapon.” They are also charged with participating in civil unrest and obstructing congressional proceedings. They risk up to 20 years in prison. The FBI found the subjects thanks to information provided by civilians about their whereabouts. Although the two men now lived in different states, they had grown up together in New Jersey.

The arrests came weeks after investigators identified one of the defendants in a video of the assault on the Capitol, in which he was seen speaking to and attacking multiple officers with the spray, including Sicknick, according to documents cited by the Post. Sicknick was one of 139 police officers attacked by Donald Trump supporters who broke through security barriers with baseball bats, crutches, flagpoles, among other devices. At least 800 Trumpistas entered the Capitol after a violent group broke through, according to the police report.

The results of Sicknick’s autopsy have not yet been made public and it is up to the air if anyone will be held criminally responsible for the officer’s death. The deceased agent was a veteran of the Iraq War, and is the fourth member of the Capitol security force to die in the line of duty since the Congressional Police Force was founded two centuries ago. The first reports said that Sicknick, 42, was injured “while physically confronting the protesters” and suffered a “collapse” when he returned to the office. He was convalescing for more than 24 hours in the hospital.