American teenager Coco Goff, “17,” won her second title in her career, by defeating Chinese Wang Qiang 6-1 6-3 in the final of the Parma tournament on dirt courts.

It is the second title for Goff, the world number 30, in her career after the Austrian Linz Games in 2019, and has also achieved her 20th win in her last 26 matches.

“It means a lot to me, especially on dirt courts, which I don’t feel, unlike what people think,” Goff said.

And she continued: “I have always liked dirt, but I always fall and get dirty.” “I have achieved good results on it, and it is not about my performance, it is just that the dirt courts give you more love compared to other stadiums.”

It took Jawf, ranked third in the tournament, to 74 minutes and to save all four attempts to break her service, to beat her sixth-seeded opponent in their first meeting.

On its way to winning the Parma title, Juve only lost one group, to confirm its readiness to compete in the French Roland Garros Championship, which begins next week, and to continue its brilliance on the yellow ball stadiums after reaching the semi-finals of the Italian Open in the capital, Rome last week.

On the other hand, the Chinese Chiang, 29, wished herself to win her third title in her career and the first outside the borders of her country.

Later, Jove won her second title the same evening after winning the doubles title with her compatriot Katie McNeely.

The two players beat the duo: Daria Jorak of Croatia and Slovenian Andrea Klebach, 6-3 6-2.

At the age of 17 years and 70 days, Gove became the youngest player to win the singles and doubles titles in a tournament since the Russian Maria Sharapova, who won both titles together in the Birmingham tournament in 2004 at the age of 17 years and 55 days, and Sharapova achieved her achievement 92 days after Juve’s birth.