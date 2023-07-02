Two accidents automobiles were registered at dawn today in the Guadalajara-Tepic highwaywhich caused long lines of cars while the rescue work of at least a person dead and two more injured.

The first shock between a Primera Plus bus and a trailer was recorded at around 03:39 today Monday at kilometer 145+600 of the Guadalajara-Tepic highway.

The bus was covering the Mazatlán to León route when it suffered a rear-end collision at the height of the old Santa Maria del Oro booth, heading towards Guadalajara.

At 05:30 a.m. today, Sunday, a second car accident was reported at kilometer 032+000 of the Guadalajara-Tepic highwayaffecting for hours the circulation of motorists who were heading to the capital of Nayarit.

About this accidentthe death of at least one person was unofficially reported, while two more travelers were injured.

Accident is recorded on the Guadalajara – Tepic highway

In social networks they have been placed VIDEOS and photos of the two accidents that today Sunday they registered in the Guadalajara-Tepic highwayleaving evidence of the damage to the units involved as well as the effects on circulation, since long lines of vehicles can be seen.

It was at 9:31 a.m. circulation was released in the Guadalajara-Tepic highwayaccording to information posted on the Twitter account: Autopista Gdl Tepic.

