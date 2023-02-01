Two people were injured in a car accident in San Javier. It is about a man and a woman of 82 and 72 years, respectively, who left the road and overturned with their vehicle on the AP-7 highway, in said municipality.

Around 9:00 a.m., 112 received calls from various witnesses who alerted that the accident occurred at kilometer 180, at the junction with the RM-1 highway. The vehicle was overturned in the median, with the two injured trapped inside.

Civil Guard patrols, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) and ambulances with toilets from the 061 Emergency and Sanitary Emergencies Management were mobilized to the scene. After being rescued by firefighters, those affected They were stabilized by the health workers and transferred to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor Hospital.