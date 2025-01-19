The chairlift accident at the Astún ski resort (Huesca) has left several people injured, two of them seriously. Once the balance of those affected has been carried out, it has been reported that They are both 18 year old women. and that they are in Zaragoza hospitals, where they have been transferred after the incident.

One of them is located at the Lozano Blesa University Clinical Hospital, in the ICU under Observationwhile the other is in the Miguel Servet Hospital, in the Traumatology ICUwith a reserved prognosis, pending evolution, they have reported from the Government of Aragon.

In the accident, which occurred shortly before this noon, About thirty people have been affected; Ten of them have been evacuated to health centers, two in serious condition to the Miguel Servet and Clínico de Zaragoza hospitals; another two minor injuries, to the San Jorge Hospital in Huesca and the Jaca Hospital, the latter center to which six other minor injuries that did not require immediate attention have also been transferred. Another 20 people have been assisted ‘on site’ and have been discharged.

For his part, the Minister of Health, José Luis Bancalero Flores, has been to the Miguel Servet and Clínico Universitario Hospitals in Zaragoza and the Minister of Social Welfare and Family, Carmen Susín, has been to the San Jorge Hospital in Huesca to take an interest in the wounded and greet family members.

A serious injury arrives at the Miguel Servet hospital in Zaragoza by helicopter. HERALD

The Civil Guard and air resources of the Government of Aragon have traveled to the area of ​​the accident –two medical helicopters– and from the Foral Community of Navarra – a medical aircraft and another rescue helicopter – and another from GREIM.

In addition to many volunteers who have arrived from other ski resorts, firefighters and a dozen ambulances from 061 have attended, as well as five SVB also arriving from Navarra and a group of psychologists.