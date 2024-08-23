Chieti, a couple of 18-year-olds died after the motorbike they were riding went off the road and hit a pole

Off-road motorcycle crash into a lamppost: two boys died this way during the night They throw away (Chieti). The accident occurred in Fossacesianear the industrial area Sterpson the municipal road Old Street Scorciosaartery parallel to the provincial road Lanciano-FossacesiaThe causes of the road tragedy that claimed two very young lives are still unknown.

It’s about Charles Rizzo18 years old, and Georgia Apollonioof 19. They were riding a Honda, when, suddenly, the tragedy occurred. It seems they were going to a birthday party. The 118 rescuers arrived on site, with ambulances, but for the two victims, there was nothing more to be done. They were on the ground, and the motorcycle destroyed, in pieces. For the surveys, the carabinieri of the Ortona company and the Fossacesia station arrived on site, who have started investigations and are trying to understand the causes of the tragedy.

The family members were desperate and were immediately informed of the terrible news and arrived at the scene of the disaster a few minutes later. The accident was also reported to the Lanciano Prosecutor’s Office. The causes are being investigated to understand whether it happened due to speed or a distraction or due to other vehicles or something else.