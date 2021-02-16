Daniela Rodriguez and Ines León, two young 15-year-old players, were proclaimed ITF BT10 Open Nox Beach Tennis champions, which takes place in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

In the quarterfinals they beat the former champion of the Spanish master Carolina Miranda, pairing with the fellow Gran Canaria Anely Ruiz, with a result of 6-3 and 6-4; and in the semifinals the two-time champion of Spain, Grimanesa Santana sharing the track with Patricia Álamo (6-1 and 6-4). The final was decided against the Polish duo Alina Robok and Nicole Borzecka in a tight tie-break of the second set (6-3 and 7-6 (1)).

This Tuesday the event will end with the international BT10 Men, after 5 intense days of beach tennis at the open club Gran Canaria.