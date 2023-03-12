Two fifteen-year-olds were run over and killed by a passing train in the late afternoon today in Valtellina. They had spent Sunday at the Luna Park in Berbenno and were returning home with friends.

Once in the small Berbenno station, they crossed the tracks instead of using the underpass. At that moment the regional train 2837 Tirano-Milan arrived and departed from Sondrio at 17.45 for the Lombard capital.

The whistle and the immediate emergency braking of the driver were useless. The kids were overwhelmed. The driver of the train bound for Milan Central Station could not avoid the impact.

The two victims, both born in 2007, were of South American and Kosovar origin. Their families had lived in Sondrio for years.

At the station in the Valtellinese municipality halfway between Sondrio and Morbegno, the public prosecutor Piero Basilone and the prosecutor Chiara Costagliola also arrived for an inspection.

Among the first measures adopted, the seizure of the train and the decision to order an autopsy on the bodies of the two fifteen-year-olds.

Investigations are underway to understand why the two boys crossed the tracks. The other members of the group of friends in fact headed towards the underpass, but not the two victims and a third boy.

The train had left Tirano at 5.08 pm and should have reached Milan Central Station at 7.40 pm. The tragedy occurred around 6 pm. It is assumed that the young people had passed a concrete wall to cross the tracks faster and did not notice the arrival of the train.

In any case, the hypothesis of the game, of the challenge between young people, is not excluded either. The third kid who was close to them was saved by a hair’s breadth, he could have been run over by him, a handful of seconds were his luck.

The investigator will also have to evaluate the speed of the train in order to clarify whether the driver has complied with the limits.

The accident caused inconvenience to all rail traffic in the Valtellinese area with circulation in the Sondrio-Colico section suspended for several hours with delays on the entire line and the organization of replacement bus journeys by Trenord.

Also today, in the Lodi area, another person died when hit by a train. It happened around 3 pm on the Milan-Piacenza section, near Secugnago (Lodi). From the first investigations by the police, the man – according to the testimony of the train driver – would have thrown himself on the tracks.

The hypothesis of the voluntary gesture would also be confirmed by the discovery of the victim’s car outside the station.