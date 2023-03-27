Elon Musk values ​​Twitter at around $20 billion, according to US media reports. The source would be an internal email, in which the tycoon shared that assessment, a significant drop in $44 billion that he paid to buy the company late last year.

The billionaire informed the staff of Twitter that the website was still in a precarious financial position.

However, he said that on the trajectory the company was on before the purchase, it was four months away from running out of cash.

According to US media, Elon Musk also informed employees that he sees the possibility of taking Twitter back to a value of $250 billion, which would mean that the company’s shares would be worth 10 times more in the future.

Musk said Twitter would allow employees to sell shares every six months, a policy similar to what SpaceX has.

According to Musk, the program would give employees “liquid shares” while protecting them from the “price chaos” that comes with equity in a publicly traded company.

As of early 2023, Twitter’s daily revenue was reported to be down 40 percent from a year ago after more than 500 of its top ad partners halted spending on the platform.