Tight victory for Barcelona! The fans of the Catalan club can breathe easy after their team achieved an important victory by the minimum against Osasuna in the Camp Nou. It was a closely contested game, with both teams fighting for control of the ball and chances, but it was Barcelona who finally managed to break the tie on 85 minutes thanks to a goal from Jordi Alba. The reaction on social media was immediate, with Barcelona fans celebrating the victory and the important step towards the fight for the La Liga title. However, some critics questioned the team’s performance and its ability to compete against the best teams in the league in the future.
FC Barcelona took the victory by the minimum in the match in which they faced Osasuna at 7:30 p.m. of this weekly day. The culé team was much superior throughout the entire game, but the great performance of Aitor Fernández forced the Barcelona fans to decant the match in the last minutes thanks to an unlikely goal from Jordi Alba. It is not the first time that the Catalan winger has scored a goal of these characteristics.
The culés pray that Real Sociedad get at least a draw against Real Madrid to be able to celebrate the league title, in the event of a victory, in the stadium of their greatest rival, Espanyol. We leave you with the reaction on social networks to the match:
