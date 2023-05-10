The tie between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals has given a lot to talk about on social media. The final result of 1-1 was seen by many as a good result for the English team, who scored the important away goal at the Santiago Bernabéu. However, there are also those who think that Real Madrid have what it takes to come back at the Etihad Stadium and qualify for the final.
Fans of both teams have flooded social media with post-match comments and reactions, expressing their support and frustration at the result. In addition, the players have also given their opinion on social networks, with some sharing photos and messages of thanks to the fans.
The meringues were superior in several sections of the game, while Guardiola’s men were quite lost in a large part of the second half. The start of the clash was clearly Skyblue, but from then on, Real Madrid recovered and began to demonstrate the reason for their badges in the highest European competition.
All in all, the tie between Real Madrid and Manchester City has generated a great deal of debate on social media, with fans of both teams eager to see what will happen in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals.
