The Champions League has returned and the first legs of the Champions League quarterfinals are already history. The 4 qualifiers are real matches, but Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich monopolizes all the covers. In addition, Benfica received Inter Milan in a very even tie. These have been the reactions of Twitter to the night of European football.
The first part of Manchester City-Bayern has been quite close, with hardly any chances apart from Rodri’s kick that served to open the can. The Spaniard opens like this in the Champions League:
In the Benfica-Inter game, the first part hardly left anything relevant. The game was expected to be very close and it was like that for at least the first 45 minutes. Mind you, the second halves were crazy. Rodri’s goal unblocked the game, and Tuchel’s men left the locker room without taking prisoners, until City took advantage of two consecutive chances to close the game.
The second half leaves two protagonists: Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese was the protagonist for making it 2-0 and also leaving the play of the game. In the same play, Bernardo left Goretzka and Alphonso Davies on two occasions with little pipes.
Haaland for his part distributed the assist on Bernardo’s goal and made it 3-0 to kill the game. The Norwegian appeared after not making the best of it.
The second part in Lisbon was also crazy. Barella scored for Inter 5 minutes into the second half in what seemed to be a night for Benfica to win, and Romelu Lukaku sealed the game from 11 meters to extend his scoring run.
Romelu Lukaku has turned his career around in the last month and a half, going from not counting for the team to scoring 6 goals and an assist in the last 6 games. The Belgian has redeemed himself from his lousy game at the World Cup in Qatar and is once again the goalscorer we all knew. Inter Milan also leaves their tie on track.
