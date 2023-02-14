🔴 BAYERN MUNICH BEATS PSG IN FRANCE!

⚽ A goal from Coman gave them the win by the minimum at the home of Neymar, Messi and Mbappé.

*Kylian scored the equalizer, but it was canceled by Nuno’s offside. #UCL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/nq07hWyChu

— Offside (@ESPN_FDJ) February 14, 2023