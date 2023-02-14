PSG and Bayern have tied in a duel that, perhaps, has not lived up to expectations. Both teams are in the highest echelon of world football, and the game we have seen tonight does not reflect that rank.
The typhus of the Parisians
The PSG stands have behaved. Those from the French capital have not stopped supporting their team throughout the match. The early typhus should have been enough to scare the opposition, but Bayern are not intimidated by anything. You can not put a but the performance of the stands.
Great match by Sergio Ramos
The camero was without any doubt the most outstanding player of the PSG. In defense he was attentive in all the plays. His reading of the game was key for the Bavarians to have almost no chances. The one he had retained.
Where were Neymar and Messi?
We cannot highlight the match of both stars in the least. Leo Messi was very passive during a large part of the match, a circumstance that has been common in his post-World Cup matches. It’s understandable. Neymar’s thing goes a little further. The carioca fails to meet his game, and it is that he has been quite far from the best version of him for a few months.
Kylian Mbappé’s disallowed goal
It was the perfect finishing touch to the game in the eyes of a neutral spectator. A tie to one would allow us to have seen a crazy clash in the second leg in which both teams turned to win the tie. The offside was millimeter.
