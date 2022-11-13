Profiles subscribed and verified by Twitter Blue have been impersonating authorities and companies on the social network

Twitter’s Blue Verification Seal, Offered to Bundle Subscribers Twitter Blue (still in the testing phase and not available in Brazil), it became a joke among users of the social network. Reason: profiles that are not official, but with the seal, have used photos and names of companies and authorities.

There are verified but unofficial profiles of Twitter itself and its new owner, Elon Musk, US President Joe Biden, former US President George W. Bush, Nintendo and even one by the name of Jesus Christ🇧🇷

Click on the photo below and then on the arrows to view the gallery with examples of companies and authorities that had fake accounts verified.









New blue seal boosts fake accounts in… (7 Photos)









ben-shapiro-joe-biden-contafake

Fake accounts of Joe Biden and Ben Shapiro published adult content during the week

Playback/Twitter tweet-contafake-georgebush

George Bush’s fake account relativized the amount paid for the verification seal – criticized by users during the week

Users created supposed interaction between Popes of the Roman Catholic Church and Martin Luther, precursor of Protestantism

Users created supposed interaction between Popes of the Roman Catholic Church and Martin Luther, precursor of Protestantism

Playback/Twitter tedcruz-benshapiro

Fake accounts of Ben Shapiro and Ted Cruz also made interaction of intimate matters

Playback/Twitter tweet-contafake-elonmusk

Fake account of Elon Musk mocked Twitter Blue

Playback/Twitter tweet-nintendo-contafake

Fake Nintendo account posted Mario Bros character showing middle finger

Playback/Twitter twitter-contafake

Fake account of the platform was also created by users

Playback/Twitter

An emblematic case was that of the pharmaceutical company Lilly.

A user bought the verified badge, created a fake company account and made a post saying the drugmaker would give insulin “for free”🇧🇷

The pharmaceutical, in its official and verified profile on Twitter, regretted the case and apologized to those who felt cheated. She also made a point of stressing that her official account is @LillyPad (as you can see below), and not @EliLillyandCo (as you can see above). After what happened, on Friday (11.Nov.2022), the company recorded a 4% drop in shares.

O Power 360 checked that until 9 pm this Saturday (12.Nov.2022), from all accounts fakes cited in this post, only that of Jesus had not been suspended from the social network. According to Musk, profiles that are a parody will not be suspended, as long as this is very clear in his description.

CHANGE OF ROUTE TO HAVE THE SEAL

Prior to Musk’s decision, the process for obtaining the blue seal was more bureaucratic. The seal was only granted to accounts recognized by the platform as “active, notable and authentic public interest”🇧🇷 The process required proof of links with official channels, attachment of documentation and some other procedures that took a few days for analysis by the social network team. Thus, political figures, celebrities, journalists and companies of great notoriety differentiated themselves on the platform and other users were sure that they were following real publications from the official profiles they were looking for.

In an attempt to solve the problem of lack of verification for accounts recognized by the platform as “active, notable and authentic public interest”, Twitter started to insert a new label for these users. These accounts, in addition to the traditional blue badge, won in front of their usernames – known as 🇧🇷– a label with the word “Official”.

However, hours after launching the new label, Elon Musk himself canceled the label’s inclusion. The billionaire even threatened to take down accounts that are identified as fake with the seal.

After Musk’s speech, the Twitter informed that would no longer include the label “Official”but who were chasing “aggressively” the fake accounts. The alternative presented by Twitter was to insert the information about the verification of the account in the seal itself. Users can see why the account has been verified by hovering over the user badge. Read the differences below:

MEMES

The back and forth in Musk’s decisions and the tour of the accounts fakes became a meme on the networks.

The post below mocked the “distribution” of stamps:

The 2 posts below criticized double verification for accounts:

The post below criticized the value of the seal:

The post below also criticized double checking: