Today the platform Twitter is upside down, that is due to the changes that the new owner of the company is implementing, Elon Musk, who incorporates new rules as the hours go by. And if you are a user who has a verified account, you have surely noticed that the “official” label on your profile has disappeared by now.

The director of product management on the page, Esther Crawford, He mentioned that the accounts with the official pseudonym had it to differentiate those who obtained the blue check mark by identity and not by payment to the company. Well, let’s remember that the law of providing money was implemented, specifically 8 dollars to be able to get verified.

The label was only for government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures. So now identity theft could be easier for hackers, at least that is what the current owner of Twitter is giving us to understand to the users of the platform.

This is what the platform employee mentioned:

Not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures. — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022

Even with all this, it seems that the page went back. Well, they have already removed the label, although they could return after starting the payment plan to be verified users.

Via: Twitter