NY.- Twitter’s crash on Wednesday occurred because an employee mistakenly deleted important data from an internal server, according to a Platformer report cited by Business Insider.

The outage left users unable to tweet or retweet, and were faced with the error message: “You have exceeded the daily limit for sending tweets.”

According to the official Twitter site, that limit is supposed to be 2,400 tweets per day; however, users were getting the error even though they hadn’t tweeted at all. In a private message seen by Insider’s Kali Hays, a Twitter employee described it as “a massive outage.”

About 90 minutes after users began reporting issues, the company tweeted: “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. We’re sorry about the issue. We’re aware of it and are working to fix it.”

Platformer reported Thursday that this outage occurred because Twitter’s internal service data for these rate caps was accidentally removed, and the team working on that service left the company in November.

That month, Elon Musk sent an ultimatum to all Twitter employees at midnight, telling them to commit to working “extremely hard” or to leave the company. He told the staff that they needed to work “long hours at a high intensity” to “build a revolutionary Twitter 2.0.”

Since Musk took over the company, the number of employees has fallen by more than two-thirds; from more than 7,000 to around 2,300, according to the billionaire himself.

It also introduced drastic cost-cutting measures, including allegedly withholding rent on the company’s offices, according to lawsuits filed by one of its landlords in San Francisco and the Crown Estate of King Charles III, which owns Twitter’s London office. .

Marc Andreessen, the billionaire investor whose venture capital fund invested $400 million in Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, also complained directly to him about frequent changes to the platform, according to Insider’s Kali Hays.

After the outage on Wednesday, Musk sent an email to Twitter staff telling them to “pause development of new features” to ensure the “stability and robustness of the system,” Fortune reported.

The outage also drew criticism from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who previously applauded Musk’s takeover.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.