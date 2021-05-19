Twitter’s algorithms are biased against images of some categories

Twitter announced today, Wednesday, that its algorithm for cropping and cropping images is marred by a problem that leads to a bias that excludes segments of society from those images.

The company added, in new research, that its artificial intelligence program for images excludes dark-skinned people and men. “The decision how to crop the image is best done by human beings,” she added. The study, which was conducted by three of the company’s machine learning researchers, after criticism of Twitter from users last year that previewing images before publishing them showed the exclusion of some black-skinned faces. The study concluded that there is an eight percent bias, away from demographic parity, in favor of women and four percent in favor of white people.

The study attributed this to several possible reasons, including problems related to the background and eye color, but said that these reasons are not considered justified.

In the study, the researchers wrote, “image cutting based on machine learning has shortcomings from the original because it eliminates authorization in the user’s hand and restricts the user’s expression of his identity and values, and instead imposes a standard view to choose the part that is considered the most interesting in an image.”

To face this problem, Twitter recently began displaying images in their standard size completely without any segmentation on the mobile application and is trying to expand the scope of those efforts.

The study indicated that its findings are an additional example of the negative impact of artificial intelligence systems, including demographic biases in facial recognition and text analysis.