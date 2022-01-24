To find out if something is mainstream you have to check how many presenters of La Sexta there are in the garlic. They first hit Instagram and then TikTok, and now they’re surfing the cliffs of Twitch. Every public figure needs to be on as many networks as possible, in case we forget about their existence. What slavery.

Twitch two years ago was subscribed territory for the video game. The generation gap was there. One, when I was little, if I watched others play it was because I didn’t have coins for the machine. And now teenagers watch others play, sometimes to learn to beat the game, sometimes to listen to the jokes of the player. The video game industry already includes special chairs, backlit keyboards and pads to prevent pain in the metacarpals.

Twitch is a vast ocean in which as soon as a girl appears licking a microphone (subjugating gender, by the way) as a person without speech talking to seven thousand guys who have paid to interact. If you want to join this ship, hurry up, because in a few months the market will be full.

But beyond the chrematistic there is something on Twitch that unites the zeta generation with the generations before the war: the company. I see so many channels, so many people who are only there to talk… I hear so many voices and see so many faces, so many hollow words rocking the loneliness of the staff, that I can only think that there are many people —much more than we think— who not to be alone she connects to a screen to be told anything, like night watchmen connect to the radio to get through the day. And when I see a family in which everyone is on their mobile, I think that perhaps, without the screen, they would have nothing to tell each other.

