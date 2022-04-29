Musk owned about 17 percent of the electric car maker’s share capital, which equates to 172 million shares

Yet another move by the billionaire Elon Muskmanaging director of TeslaElectric’s boss sold about $ 4 billion in company stock in the two days after Twitter’s board of directors accepted his takeover offer.

READ ALSO: Musk taunts Trump: “Call him Trumpet. Twitter? He will be politically neutral”

According to documents released yesterday by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk sold more than 4.4 million shares Tesla between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week at prices ranging from $ 870 to $ 1,000 per share. Sales of Musk coincided with a sharp decline in the value of the shares Tesla, whose CEO owned about 17% of his shares before the week began. “There are no more stock sales Tesla expected after today, ”the South African billionaire wrote on his account Twitter yesterday when the figures were released.

READ ALSO: Meta, useful and users beyond expectations. The title gives wings and goes up to 15

Musk, The richest man in the world according to the Forbes list, succeeded on Monday in his attempt to take over the social network Twitter, which he called “the digital place of the people,” after the company accepted its purchase offer of $ 44 billion. Ownership of Tesla, which owns more than 9% of the shares of Twitter, on April 14 it launched a “best and most definitive” takeover offer of $ 54.20 per share, which is what it will ultimately pay through an entity.

The deal, if finalized, will represent one of the largest acquisitions in the history of the digital economy and could lead to important changes for users of one of the most used social networks in the world. In the past few hours Musk he made it known that he intends to strengthen the platform as a safeguard for freedom of expression. “I hope – she tweeted – that even my bitterest critics stay on Twitter“The company’s shares have seen a 5 percent rise on Wall Street in the past few hours.

READ ALSO: Twitter, the accounts smile at Musk: revenues at 1.2 billion, up 16%

Twitter reported $ 513 million in earnings in the first quarter of 2022, up 16 percent from the same period last year, and recorded 229 million daily active users in the same quarter, up 16 percent from 2021.

