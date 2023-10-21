The changes continue though Twitter or Xthe social platform that, under the guidance of Elon Muskis going through a period of quite a few upheavals recently, with others two Premium subscription plans which were announced by the owner of the company.
This essentially involves the inclusion of different tiers for users who subscribe to the service: a more expensive plan without any advertisingan intermediate plan (corresponding to the one currently available) with advertisements reduced by 50% and the economic plan with standard advertisements.
There are no other details at the moment, given that everything is based on a short message from Musk himself published in recent hours on Twitter, so further information is awaited.
Waiting to hear the prices
We don’t even know yet prices precise data provided for the various plans, but currently the X Premium plan costs 11 euros per month and includes various bonuses and additional features compared to standard use.
Among these features we find the ability to edit posts up to an hour after publication, better ranking based on the algorithm, longer posts up to 25,000 characters, new formatting, featured posts, customization of the app icon , unpublish posts, upload videos in higher quality and much more.
The new organization initially encountered considerable criticism but was practically stabilising, at this point let’s see how users will react to this new introduction scheduled for the next period.
#TwitterX #Premium #subscription #plans #coming #announces #Elon #Musk