The changes continue though Twitter or Xthe social platform that, under the guidance of Elon Muskis going through a period of quite a few upheavals recently, with others two Premium subscription plans which were announced by the owner of the company.

This essentially involves the inclusion of different tiers for users who subscribe to the service: a more expensive plan without any advertisingan intermediate plan (corresponding to the one currently available) with advertisements reduced by 50% and the economic plan with standard advertisements.

There are no other details at the moment, given that everything is based on a short message from Musk himself published in recent hours on Twitter, so further information is awaited.