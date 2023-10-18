X, formerly known as Twitterannounced a new change to the platform: all unverified accounts who want to publish or share posts will have to pay one dollar a year. For the moment this is a proposal being tested in two countries, New Zealand and the Philippines, and linked solely to new accounts. The official reason behind this choice is to limit the sharing of spam and the proliferation of bots.

It is specified that users from the two nations mentioned who already have an account will not have to pay, but it is clear that this trial phase could then be extended to all users, or at least arrive for all new users in all nations of the world. More precisely, the system created by X first requires you to verify your account with a phone number and then pay a subscriptionbe it one dollar a year, X Premium (eight dollars a month) or proving that you are a Verified Organization.

If you don’t want to pay in any waythe only actions available will be reading posts, watching videos and following accounts.