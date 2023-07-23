Last night, Twitter owner Elon Musk unleashed a storm of tweets regarding the rebranding of his social media platform to “Twitter X”. Musk, known for his bold and unpredictable moves, has been using the same social media platform for to announce the impending change.

“We are about to say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, gradually, to all the birds”

Musk tweeted around 12pm ET (so our 6am, as you can see from the screenshots below, by the way), which was quickly followed up with another tweet stating:

“If a good enough X logo is released tonight, we will go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Over the next few hours, Musk continued to refer to the brand switch in between other posts and replies, tweeting phrases like “Deus X” and interacting with other users discussing the change. In one moment, he joined a Twitter Spaces session called “Nobody talks until we call Elon Musk,” remaining silent for nearly an hour before confirming that the Twitter logo would change the next day, to Twitter X, declaring:

“We’re cutting the Twitter logo off the building with torches.”

The new logo hasn’t been revealed yet, but Musk pinned a gif of a logo proposed by Twitter user Sawyer Merritt, and Merritt himself said the logo was being used for his then-discontinued podcast.

The letter “X” is a recurring theme in Musk’s exploits, just think that x.com era the original Paypal name, without forgetting that it is in the name of his company, SpaceX, and also in the name of the Tesla Model X SUV, and Musk has expressed his desire to transform the old platform into Twitter X, “the app for everything”. This could be a clue as to how he intends to use the X.com domain name, which he repurchased from Paypal in 2017.

Twitter rebranding scores a significant turning point for the social media platformjust think that by now it is no longer the same social network it was before the acquisition of Musk last year. Other recent changes include the limiting the number of direct messages for non-paying users, the introduction of a LinkedIn-like hiring feature for verified organizations and Musk’s announcement that Twitter will soon allow users to post ‘very long and complex articles’. This last function appears to be called “Articles”, but was previously known as “Notes”.

But where does the idea of ​​changing the historic logo to “Twitter X” come from?

Before understanding why the decision to rename the social network in Twitter X, let’s start with an overview of Elon Musk and his various businesses. Elon Musk is a South African-born entrepreneur and inventor, best known for being the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla Inc., Neuralink and The Boring Company, but he is also the president of the Musk Foundation and co-founder of PayPal. Musk is known for his vision of the future and his innovative ideas, which often challenge the status quo and push the limits of technology and innovation. See also Motorola and Samsung have two high-end cell phones with a super discount on Amazon The letter “X” is a recurring theme in Musk’s exploits. As already mentioned, X.com was the original name of PayPal, the online payment company that Musk co-founded in 1999, and this was one of the first companies to allow consumers to make online payments securely and conveniently, going on to revolutionize the way people transact online. SpaceX, another Musk venture, is a privately held aerospace company that aims to make space travel accessible to all, whose name is an acronym for Space Exploration Technologies Corp.but the letter “X” is also a reference to the company’s mission to explore the unknown and push the limits of aerospace technology. Tesla Inc., Musk’s electric car company, also has a model called the Model X. The Model X is a luxury electric SUV that is known for its hawk-wing doors and outstanding performance, and again, the letter “X” in the Model X’s name could be seen as a reference to Musk’s futuristic vision and his mission to revolutionize the automotive industry. See also US and Russian astronauts will exchange trips again Neuralink, another Musk venture, is a neurotechnology company that is working on developing ultra-high-bandwidth brain implants to connect humans with artificial intelligence, and while the Neuralink name doesn’t contain the letter “X,” the company’s goal of exploring and mapping the human brain fits in with the theme of exploring the unknown. Finally, with the recent announcement to transform the historic social network into “Twitter X”, it once again reflects Musk’s interest in the letter “X” and his desire to push the limits of innovation. This statement was made in response to a question on Twitter about what his plan would be for the company if he became CEO, and while the statement was probably joking, it looks like the future of social media will be to be called Twitter X, or just X, we’ll see. In conclusion, the letter “X” is a recurring theme in Elon Musk’s exploits. Whether it’s PayPal, SpaceX, Tesla Model X, or his hypothetical desire to turn Twitter X, the letter “X” represents innovation, exploration of the unknown, and Musk’s futuristic vision. If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!



