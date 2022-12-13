Mexico City.- The histrionic style of Elon Musk is a stamp that he printed from his first day as director of Twitter, after acquiring it on October 27 for 44 billion dollars, and some changes in the platform have occurred through surveys or responses to users.

On this occasion, the tycoon assured with a brief “Yes” that the platform would go from having 280 characters to 4,000, after a user questioned him about it.

“Elon, is it true that Twitter is going to increase characters from 280 to 4,000?” the person asked the billionaire.

“Yes,” was the reply, but offered no details.

This decision would put an end to the spirit of short expressions on the microblogging platform and would eventually put an end to the famous threads, since with that extension of characters it would not be necessary to make them.

Remember that initially Twitter, founded in 2006, only allowed 140 characters until 280 were reluctantly introduced in 2017.

So far the company has not ruled on the matter, so we will have to wait if this idea materializes or it will happen as with the double verification that only lasted a few hours before being discarded.