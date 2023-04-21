Goodbye blue verification stamps to old users who have refused to pay for Twitter Blue. After false alarms, during the afternoon and night of Thursday, the blue profile badges of thousands of people have disappeared, including celebrities and politicians, such as Hillary Clinton, donald trump, Bill Gatesand kim kardashian, who had their personality verified. And that blue mark only appears next to the profiles of those who have paid for the subscription. Of course, the platform has not removed the symbol from everyone who does not pay; It seems that Elon Musk has chosen who could continue to benefit from the service for free. Between indignant and joking tweets, celebrity users have been identified who have not disappeared, even those who openly declared that they would not pay for the subscription.

the writer of best sellers Stephen King It is one of them. During yesterday afternoon, he assured that he had not subscribed, nor had he shared his phone number, as his account claims. A little later, Elon Musk replied “you’re welcome”, suggesting that he himself would be paying him The badge. It is also maintained by the actor of star trek William Shatner and NBA idol LeBron James, one of the most critical celebrities to pay for Twitter Blue (as confirmed The Verge, James has never paid). Yes, he received a e-mail from a Twitter employee claiming to “extend a free subscription to Twitter Blue for your account, @kingjames, on behalf of Elon Musk.”

The withdrawal of verification also affects companies. During Friday morning, some advertisers on the social network have received a communication by the company ensuring that, as of today, the accounts “must have the blue badge or subscribe to the Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations plan to continue placing ads on Twitter.” This version for companies has a cost of 1,000 dollars per month (about 910 euros), and an additional 50 dollars, also per month, for each affiliate account that is added.

Amid the buzz from celebrities and verifications, Twitter finally removed the “government-funded media” labels it had added to profiles for RTVE and Britain’s BBC. Also from the American NPR and the Canadian CBC that, at the beginning of the week, paused their activity on the platform after the imposition of these labels, which initially only applied to propaganda media from countries where freedom of expression is in question, such as the Russian RT or the Chinese agency Xinhua. Twitter has also removed the “China state-affiliated media” label from Xinhua News accounts, as well as from journalists associated with Chinese government-backed publications.

Until then, editorially independent outlets such as the BBC, PBS and NPR were exempt from a similar rating. Twitter’s initial label for these Western networks was “government funded” and later “publicly funded.” At present, many media (like THE COUNTRY) have a gold seal unilaterally granted by the platform to what it considers an “official business account in Twitter Verified Organizations”.

Twitter Blue has a cost in Spain of 7 euros per month if you opt for an annual plan, and 8 euros in a monthly plan, as long as the subscription is made from its website. Those users who wish to contract the blue seal from their mobile devices, Android or iOS, will have to pay 11 euros. And it won’t be available to everyone. Only accounts registered for a minimum of 90 days will be able to access this product, which is activated through a confirmation phone number and payment.

