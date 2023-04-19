Twitter has quietly withdrawn a policy against “misuse of the name of transgender people,” raising concerns that the platform is becoming a less safe site for marginalized groups.

Twitter implemented a policy against “deadnaming,” or the practice of referring to transgender people who have changed their name to what they used before they transitioned, as well as the intentional use of the wrong gender for someone as a form of harassment, in 2018.

Twitter, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, also announced Monday that it will only place warning labels on some tweets that “possibly” violate its rules against hateful conduct. Previously, those types of posts were deleted.

In its policy update, Twitter appears to have removed the anti-deadnaming part.

“Twitter’s decision to quietly reverse its longstanding policy is the latest example of how unsafe the company is for both users and advertisers,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of advocacy group GLAAD.

“This decision to roll back security for the LGBTQ community further alienates Twitter from TikTok, Pinterest and Meta, which maintain similar policies to protect their transgender users at a time when online rhetoric against this group is leading to the discrimination and violence in the real world,” he added.